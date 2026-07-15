Pathward Financial (CASH) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $191.1750 million for the quarter. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.35. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.04 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 22.42%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pathward Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.32. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $370,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,234.50. The trade was a 13.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $431,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,709.97. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,816 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pathward Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pathward Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,993 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CASH

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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