Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.550-9.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $98.51. The company had a trading volume of 183,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.04 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pathward Financial from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $103.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CASH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 15,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,468,377.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,347,142.68. This trade represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $267,437,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,057 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 61.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 264.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,645 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company's stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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