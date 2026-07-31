Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.6450, with a volume of 626748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Patria Investments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Patria Investments from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patria Investments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patria Investments

Patria Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $710.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business's 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.

Insider Activity

In other Patria Investments news, Director Olimpio Matarazzo Neto purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $573,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 235,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,693,100. This represents a 27.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,850. Company insiders own 58.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 52.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,301 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited NYSE: PAX is a Brazil-based alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, infrastructure, real estate and credit investments. Since its founding in 1988, the firm has focused on identifying and partnering with high-potential companies and projects across Latin America. Patria's investment approach combines local market expertise with global best practices to structure and manage portfolios that aim to deliver long-term value to institutional and high-net-worth clients.

The company's core business activities include private equity funds targeting mid-market and large-cap buyouts, infrastructure funds investing in essential assets such as energy and transportation, real estate strategies encompassing residential, commercial and logistics properties, and credit funds that provide financing solutions across the capital structure.

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