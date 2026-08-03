Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Paymentus had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 5.78%.

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Paymentus Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Paymentus stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $34.34. 1,327,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.31. Paymentus has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAY has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Paymentus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Paymentus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paymentus has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paymentus news, Director Gary Trainor sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 629,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,861,890.56. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Paymentus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Paymentus by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,144 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paymentus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,295 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 275.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,917 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,668 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

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