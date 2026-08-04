Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $34.52, but opened at $40.48. Paymentus shares last traded at $43.6050, with a volume of 528,878 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Paymentus had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm had revenue of $360.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Paymentus News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Paymentus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and revenue beat: Paymentus reported second-quarter revenue of $360.7 million, up 28.8% year over year and above the $345.4 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings were $0.25 per share, exceeding expectations of $0.19 and rising from $0.11 a year earlier. Paymentus Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Paymentus reported second-quarter revenue of $360.7 million, up 28.8% year over year and above the $345.4 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings were $0.25 per share, exceeding expectations of $0.19 and rising from $0.11 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved: Gross profit increased 32% to $94.3 million, operating profit more than doubled to $32.6 million, and net income attributable to common shareholders rose 73.8% to $25.6 million. Operating cash flow reached $48.9 million, while cash and equivalents increased 41.8% year over year to $377.7 million. Paymentus Holdings Stock Rises on Q2 2026 Earnings

Gross profit increased 32% to $94.3 million, operating profit more than doubled to $32.6 million, and net income attributable to common shareholders rose 73.8% to $25.6 million. Operating cash flow reached $48.9 million, while cash and equivalents increased 41.8% year over year to $377.7 million. Positive Sentiment: Demand remains healthy: CEO Dushyant Sharma said service providers are increasingly focused on improving billing experiences to retain customers, supporting continued adoption of Paymentus’s cloud-based bill-payment solutions. Management described the quarter as a record-revenue period with continued contribution-profit and adjusted-EBITDA growth. Paymentus Revenue Surges as Businesses Seek to Deliver Smooth Billing Experiences

CEO Dushyant Sharma said service providers are increasingly focused on improving billing experiences to retain customers, supporting continued adoption of Paymentus’s cloud-based bill-payment solutions. Management described the quarter as a record-revenue period with continued contribution-profit and adjusted-EBITDA growth. Positive Sentiment: Revenue outlook is broadly supportive: Paymentus guided for third-quarter revenue of $353 million to $363 million, compared with consensus of $356.7 million, and full-year 2026 revenue of approximately $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion. The outlook reinforces expectations for sustained growth. Paymentus Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Paymentus guided for third-quarter revenue of $353 million to $363 million, compared with consensus of $356.7 million, and full-year 2026 revenue of approximately $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion. The outlook reinforces expectations for sustained growth. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains elevated: With a market capitalization of roughly $4.3 billion and a P/E ratio near 60, PAY’s strong execution is already reflected in part of its valuation, potentially increasing sensitivity to future guidance and results.

With a market capitalization of roughly $4.3 billion and a P/E ratio near 60, PAY’s strong execution is already reflected in part of its valuation, potentially increasing sensitivity to future guidance and results. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a risk signal: Recent reported insider activity included three sales totaling approximately 80,000 shares and no purchases over the past six months. This does not offset the earnings momentum but may temper investor enthusiasm. Paymentus Insider Trading Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Paymentus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paymentus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Paymentus in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paymentus

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paymentus news, Director Gary Trainor sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 629,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,861,890.56. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.75% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,553,165 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $270,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 115.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,090 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $115,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,819 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,452,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Paymentus by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,580,593 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 943,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paymentus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,391,890 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $138,740,000 after purchasing an additional 753,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company's stock.

Paymentus Price Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

Further Reading

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