Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 133280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Paysign from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Paysign from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paysign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paysign

Paysign Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $501.34 million, a PE ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Paysign had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Paysign has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 707,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,663,142.09. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,315. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Paysign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Paysign during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Paysign by 99.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Paysign during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Paysign by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,876 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysign in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc NASDAQ: PAYS is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign's offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company's flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

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