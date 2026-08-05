Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.0 million-$117.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.6 million. Paysign also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.090-0.100 EPS.

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Paysign Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 732,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,445. Paysign has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $536.18 million, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. Paysign had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Paysign has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysign will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Paysign from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paysign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Barrington Research set a $11.00 price objective on Paysign in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $10.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Paysign

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,222,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,502,613.26. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 707,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,663,142.09. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 221,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysign

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paysign by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Paysign by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,063 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paysign by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,345 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Paysign by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paysign during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc NASDAQ: PAYS is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign's offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company's flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

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