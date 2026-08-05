Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5 million-$30.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.0 million. Paysign also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.350-0.370 EPS.

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Paysign Stock Up 3.3%

PAYS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. 732,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.18 million, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. Paysign has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. Paysign had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Paysign has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paysign will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYS shares. Weiss Ratings raised Paysign from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Paysign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $10.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce A. Mina sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 258,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,765. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,222,027 shares in the company, valued at $86,502,613.26. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,736 shares of company stock worth $1,803,479. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paysign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paysign by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,334 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Paysign during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Paysign by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,587 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paysign by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paysign by 19.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,942 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc NASDAQ: PAYS is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign's offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company's flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

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