Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.3160, with a volume of 366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Paysign from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research set a $11.00 target price on Paysign in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Paysign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYS

Paysign Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $517.17 million, a P/E ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Paysign had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Paysign has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paysign

In other news, Director Bruce A. Mina sold 10,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,765. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 707,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,663,142.09. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 221,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,479 in the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,770 shares of the company's stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paysign by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Paysign by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Paysign by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,912 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company's stock.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc NASDAQ: PAYS is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign's offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company's flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

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