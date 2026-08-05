PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) SVP James Fedena Sells 24,756 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) SVP James Fedena sold 24,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,778,223.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 114,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,207,295.80. The trade was a 17.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.19. 1,989,191 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.10. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $74.74.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company's revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio is 9.73%.

PBF Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: PBF’s latest quarterly results were significantly better than expected. Earnings per share reached $6.22 versus the $4.15 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 56.2% year over year to $11.68 billion, exceeding expectations of $9.61 billion. Analysts currently expect approximately $12.56 in full-year EPS.

PBF’s latest quarterly results were significantly better than expected. Earnings per share reached $6.22 versus the $4.15 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 56.2% year over year to $11.68 billion, exceeding expectations of $9.61 billion. Analysts currently expect approximately $12.56 in full-year EPS. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted PBF among attractively valued low price-to-sales stocks with solid revenue potential. The company also benefits from strong recent price momentum, positive estimate revisions and a low reported P/E ratio. 5 Attractively Valued Low P/S Stocks With Solid Revenue Potential

Zacks highlighted among attractively valued low price-to-sales stocks with solid revenue potential. The company also benefits from strong recent price momentum, positive estimate revisions and a low reported P/E ratio. Positive Sentiment: PBF declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share, or $1.10 annualized, with an ex-dividend date of August 14 and payment scheduled for August 28. The low payout ratio provides some support for the dividend.

PBF declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share, or $1.10 annualized, with an ex-dividend date of August 14 and payment scheduled for August 28. The low payout ratio provides some support for the dividend. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Some firms have raised price targets, including UBS to $84, but broader consensus ratings range from Hold to Reduce, with consensus targets reported below recent trading levels. Institutional ownership remains high at about 96%.

Analyst views remain mixed. Some firms have raised price targets, including UBS to $84, but broader consensus ratings range from Hold to Reduce, with consensus targets reported below recent trading levels. Institutional ownership remains high at about 96%. Negative Sentiment: Several major holders and executives sold substantial positions. CEO Matthew Lucey sold 225,473 shares for approximately $16.2 million, reducing his holdings by 31.26%; director Thomas Nimbley sold 468,139 shares for about $32.6 million; and Control Empresarial De Capital sold 490,000 shares worth roughly $34.9 million. SVP Paul Davis also sold 75,997 shares for approximately $5.0 million. Although Control Empresarial retained nearly 15 million shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment. PBF Energy Insider Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PBF Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $50.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company's stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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