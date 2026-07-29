Peabody Energy Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Peabody Energy has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

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Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. 7,279,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,215. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.87. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.43). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.The company's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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