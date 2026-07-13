Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $17.3860, with a volume of 485355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pearson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pearson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSO

Pearson Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 952.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pearson by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world's leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company's American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson's core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

Further Reading

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