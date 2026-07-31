Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH's price target points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.13.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $19.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,278,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,699. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.4% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,268,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $71,403,000 after buying an additional 2,259,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,584.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,150,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,855 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 684.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,736.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,264 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,256 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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