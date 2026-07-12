Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on MD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho set a $24.00 target price on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday, April 20th.

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Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 2.5%

MD traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 559,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,692. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock's 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $476.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.83 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.02%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 36,028 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $855,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 68,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc NYSE: MD is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

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