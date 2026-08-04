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Peel Hunt Reaffirms "Hold" Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Rotork logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Peel Hunt reaffirmed its “Hold” rating on Rotork, maintaining a GBX 503 price target that implies approximately 3.44% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: five analysts rate Rotork a Buy and two rate it a Hold, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average target price of GBX 421.33.
  • Rotork’s shares opened at GBX 486.25, near their 12-month high of GBX 489.20, while the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 7.40 and a 14.85% net margin.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rotork.

Rotork (LON:ROR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 503 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt's price target suggests a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROR. Shore Capital Group raised Rotork to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 400 price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 390 to GBX 405 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 421.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rotork

Rotork Stock Down 0.0%

ROR opened at GBX 486.25 on Tuesday. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 286.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 489.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 350.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 342.23.

Rotork (LON:ROR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 7.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Rotork had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rotork will post 16.4574899 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rotork

In other news, insider Kiet Huynh acquired 49 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £150.05 per share, for a total transaction of £7,352.45. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 149 shares of company stock valued at $765,137. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rotork

(Get Free Report)

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange symbol: ROR and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

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Analyst Recommendations for Rotork (LON:ROR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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