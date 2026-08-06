Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,417.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 620 to GBX 550 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 590 to GBX 500 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 650 target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 565 to GBX 615 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 6,560 to GBX 5,520 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pennon Group news, insider Laura Flowerdew sold 1,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493, for a total value of £5,516.67. Insiders purchased 92 shares of company stock valued at $44,844 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pennon Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 458 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 479.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 523.20. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 439.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 605.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 28.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pennon Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of GBX 129.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pennon Group will post 1.0402417 EPS for the current year.

Pennon Group Company Profile

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive. Our 25-year rolling licence provides predictable index-linked growth and visibility over future revenues. We provide clean and wastewater services through our businesses across the Great South West.

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