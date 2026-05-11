Penny James Buys 8,418 Shares of St. James's Place (LON:STJ) Stock

St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) insider Penny James acquired 8,418 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,182 per share, with a total value of £99,500.76.

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St. James's Place Stock Performance

St. James's Place stock traded up GBX 19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,201.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,222,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,144,580. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,262.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,336.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73. St. James's Place plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,035 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,575.50. The company has a market cap of £6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 99.90 earnings per share for the quarter. St. James's Place had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 37.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that St. James's Place plc will post 67.9947461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on STJ shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,800 price target on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,475 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,686 to GBX 1,663 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,810 to GBX 1,790 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,700 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,675.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on St. James's Place

About St. James's Place

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

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