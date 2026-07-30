PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.23% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised PennyMac Financial Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.50.

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PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $160.36.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.72). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $571.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $255,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 210,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,429,687.50. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,177 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $189,159.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,829.52. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,045 shares of company stock worth $1,565,470. Insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting PennyMac Financial Services

Here are the key news stories impacting PennyMac Financial Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared: PennyMac will pay shareholders of record on August 17 a $0.30-per-share dividend on August 27. The annualized payout is $1.20 per share, representing an indicated yield of approximately 1.4%. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

PennyMac will pay shareholders of record on August 17 a $0.30-per-share dividend on August 27. The annualized payout is $1.20 per share, representing an indicated yield of approximately 1.4%. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue increased year over year: Second-quarter revenue rose 11.8% to $566.0 million, indicating continued business growth, although it was modestly below analysts’ $571.6 million forecast. PennyMac Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Second-quarter revenue rose 11.8% to $566.0 million, indicating continued business growth, although it was modestly below analysts’ $571.6 million forecast. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings missed expectations: PennyMac reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share, below consensus estimates of roughly $2.08–$2.11. The result also trailed the $2.54 per share reported in the year-ago quarter, despite revenue growth. The earnings and revenue misses are likely the primary source of pressure on PFSI. PennyMac Financial Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

PennyMac reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share, below consensus estimates of roughly $2.08–$2.11. The result also trailed the $2.54 per share reported in the year-ago quarter, despite revenue growth. The earnings and revenue misses are likely the primary source of pressure on PFSI. Negative Sentiment: Legal-investigation overhang: Two law firms announced investigations into possible securities-law violations involving alleged misleading disclosures related to refinancing issues. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add reputational and potential litigation risk for shareholders. PFSI Investor News

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc NYSE: PFSI is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

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