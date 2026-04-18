Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.8667.

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

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Pentair Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. Pentair has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,289.12. This represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $828,917.10. This trade represents a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 64.9% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $41,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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