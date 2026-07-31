Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $156.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.76 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.

Here are the key takeaways from Perella Weinberg Partners' conference call:

Business momentum accelerated : year-to-date announcements increased sharply, with nearly 40% occurring since the start of June. Announced and pending backlog is up nearly 2.5 times year over year, while booked revenue plus backlog is up more than 30%.

: year-to-date announcements increased sharply, with nearly 40% occurring since the start of June. Announced and pending backlog is up nearly 2.5 times year over year, while booked revenue plus backlog is up more than 30%. Second-quarter revenue rose 1% year over year to $157 million, but first-half revenue fell 17% to $305 million. Management expects revenue to be weighted toward the second half, although some large fee events may not be recognized until 2027 and timing remains uncertain.

Restructuring and liability-management activity remains strong, supported by upcoming 2028–2029 debt maturities and rising rating-agency pressure. The firm also closed its first private funds advisory transactions and reported encouraging client and pipeline traction.

Management reiterated its full-year adjusted compensation-ratio target of 67%, while full-year adjusted non-compensation expense is expected to decline by a single-digit percentage from 2025. The firm also returned $73 million to equity holders year to date and ended the quarter with $116 million in cash and no debt.

Perella Weinberg continues investing in talent, with six partners expected to join and eight internal promotions announced. Management said more than one-third of partners are still in the early ramp-up phase, creating long-term growth potential but also requiring time before reaching the firm’s targeted mature productivity level.

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Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 18.4%

Perella Weinberg Partners stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. 3,476,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $23.50 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price target on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, CFO Alexandra Gottschalk sold 14,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $244,754.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 72,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,710.32. This represents a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 109,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,533 over the last ninety days. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,895.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 265,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,300 shares of the company's stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company's stock.

More Perella Weinberg Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Perella Weinberg Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations: PWP reported adjusted EPS of $0.20, compared with the $0.06 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $156.5 million, ahead of the $144.8 million forecast and up 1% year over year. Adjusted pre-tax income rose to $27 million, while the adjusted operating margin improved to 16.8%. Perella Weinberg Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

PWP reported adjusted EPS of $0.20, compared with the $0.06 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $156.5 million, ahead of the $144.8 million forecast and up 1% year over year. Adjusted pre-tax income rose to $27 million, while the adjusted operating margin improved to 16.8%. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and transaction momentum improved: Management said booked revenue plus announced and pending backlog is well above last year’s level, with announced and pending backlog reportedly rising nearly 2.5 times. The company is targeting a 67% adjusted compensation ratio for 2026, which could support profitability if revenue growth accelerates. Perella Weinberg targets 67% 2026 adjusted compensation ratio

Management said booked revenue plus announced and pending backlog is well above last year’s level, with announced and pending backlog reportedly rising nearly 2.5 times. The company is targeting a 67% adjusted compensation ratio for 2026, which could support profitability if revenue growth accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Capital position and shareholder returns remain supportive: PWP ended the quarter with $115.8 million in cash, no debt and an undrawn credit facility. It returned approximately $72.7 million to equity holders year to date through dividends and share-equivalent retirements, and declared another $0.07-per-share quarterly dividend. The planned Gleacher Shacklock acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg delivers impressive Q2 2026

PWP ended the quarter with $115.8 million in cash, no debt and an undrawn credit facility. It returned approximately $72.7 million to equity holders year to date through dividends and share-equivalent retirements, and declared another $0.07-per-share quarterly dividend. The planned Gleacher Shacklock acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Growth strategy includes substantial talent investment: The firm added 10 partners and 11 managing directors year to date, with additional senior hires expected. It also promoted eight managing directors to partners, potentially strengthening future origination but increasing compensation commitments. Perella Weinberg Announces Partner Promotions

The firm added 10 partners and 11 managing directors year to date, with additional senior hires expected. It also promoted eight managing directors to partners, potentially strengthening future origination but increasing compensation commitments. Negative Sentiment: First-half results remain weak: Revenue fell 17% to $305.4 million, and PWP recorded a $4.6 million pre-tax loss for the first half. GAAP compensation was 74% of quarterly revenue, while business realignment and headcount-reduction costs are expected to total about $22 million through year-end.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm's core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

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