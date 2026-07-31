Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 18.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. 3,476,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,666. The business's fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 1.65. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $25.92.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.The business had revenue of $156.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.76 million.

Trending Headlines about Perella Weinberg Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Perella Weinberg Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat estimates: Q2 revenue increased 1% year over year to $156.5 million, while adjusted EPS of $0.20 surpassed the $0.06 consensus estimate. Adjusted pre-tax income reached $27 million, compared with $12 million a year earlier. Perella Weinberg Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Q2 revenue increased 1% year over year to $156.5 million, while adjusted EPS of $0.20 surpassed the $0.06 consensus estimate. Adjusted pre-tax income reached $27 million, compared with $12 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Stronger backlog and margin outlook: Management said booked revenue plus announced and pending backlog was well above last year’s level, with announced and pending backlog reportedly rising nearly 2.5 times. The firm is targeting a 67% adjusted compensation ratio for 2026, which could support profitability as revenue improves. Perella Weinberg targets 67% 2026 adjusted compensation ratio

Management said booked revenue plus announced and pending backlog was well above last year’s level, with announced and pending backlog reportedly rising nearly 2.5 times. The firm is targeting a 67% adjusted compensation ratio for 2026, which could support profitability as revenue improves. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives and shareholder returns: PWP added 10 partners and 11 managing directors year to date, expects to close its Gleacher Shacklock acquisition in the third quarter, has no debt and $115.8 million in cash, and declared a $0.07 quarterly dividend. It also returned $72.7 million to equity holders through dividends and share retirements.

PWP added 10 partners and 11 managing directors year to date, expects to close its Gleacher Shacklock acquisition in the third quarter, has no debt and $115.8 million in cash, and declared a $0.07 quarterly dividend. It also returned $72.7 million to equity holders through dividends and share retirements. Neutral Sentiment: PWP announced the promotion of eight managing directors to partners, reinforcing its strategy of investing in senior talent but potentially adding to near-term compensation costs. Perella Weinberg Announces Partner Promotions

PWP announced the promotion of eight managing directors to partners, reinforcing its strategy of investing in senior talent but potentially adding to near-term compensation costs. Negative Sentiment: First-half revenue declined 17% to $305.4 million, and PWP posted a $5 million GAAP pre-tax loss. Q2 GAAP compensation rose to 74% of revenue, while business realignment and headcount-reduction costs are expected to total approximately $22 million through year-end.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm's core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

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