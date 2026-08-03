Perion Network (PERI) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0775 per share and revenue of $96.5230 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Perion Network had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.74 million. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $9.54 on Monday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $372.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

In other Perion Network news, Director Eyal Kaplan sold 2,916 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $28,489.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $528,967.34. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $65,943. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Perion Network and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Perion Network

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. NASDAQ: PERI is a digital advertising technology company that offers a suite of solutions designed for both brand marketers and performance-driven advertisers. The firm's platform integrates search monetization, programmatic display, video and connected TV (CTV) advertising to help clients reach and engage audiences across desktop, mobile and television environments. Through proprietary algorithms and AI-driven tools, Perion's technology optimizes ad placements in real time, aiming to boost campaign efficiency and return on investment for publishers and advertisers alike.

Key offerings include search engine marketing services that cover major platforms such as Google and Bing, native and display advertising solutions under its Undertone brand, as well as social and video ad formats.

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