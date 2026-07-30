Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1726) per share and revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.06%.

Get PESI alerts: Sign Up

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ PESI opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business's 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PESI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on PESI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 102.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,849 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,204 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc NASDAQ: PESI is a specialized provider of environmental and nuclear waste management solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including treatment, recycling, processing, volume reduction and disposal of hazardous, radioactive and mixed wastes. Its capabilities span thermal, chemical and physical treatment technologies, supported by a network of licensed facilities designed to handle complex waste streams.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Perma-Fix has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Perma-Fix Environmental Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Perma-Fix Environmental Services wasn't on the list.

While Perma-Fix Environmental Services currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here