Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%.

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Personalis Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.27. Personalis has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

Insider Activity

In other Personalis news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,103,215.90. The trade was a 29.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 51,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $675,488.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,618.94. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 435,032 shares of company stock worth $5,599,929. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Personalis by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PSNL shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Personalis from $11.00 to $16.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Personalis

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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