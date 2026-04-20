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Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analyst consensus: Nine analysts give Pet Valu a "Moderate Buy" consensus (seven buys, two holds) with an average 1‑year price target of C$31.94.
  • Recent revisions: Several brokerages on March 4 cut price targets (RBC C$35→C$33, Desjardins C$38→C$32, TD C$40→C$34, Raymond James C$40→C$31.50) and National Bank downgraded to a hold, indicating tempered near‑term expectations.
  • Valuation & results: PET opened at C$21.71, trades at a market cap of C$1.50B with a P/E of ~15.6, and reported Q (Mar 3) EPS of C$0.49, a net margin of 8.32% and ROE of 115.57%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Pet Valu.

Shares of Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.94.

PET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pet Valu from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$31.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on Pet Valu

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PET opened at C$21.71 on Monday. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of C$19.95 and a 12 month high of C$39.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. Pet Valu had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of C$326.36 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pet Valu will post 1.6820546 EPS for the current year.

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Pet Valu (TSE:PET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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