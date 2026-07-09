Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Insider Holly May Sells 100,000 Shares

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF - Get Free Report) insider Holly May sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,677,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,278,560.85. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Holly May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Holly May sold 150,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $382,500.00.

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Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,701,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,829. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $824.57 million, a PE ratio of 127.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,055 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,419 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.83 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.05 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Petco Health and Wellness

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc NASDAQ: WOOF is a leading U.S. pet specialty retailer focused on delivering products, services and solutions that improve the health and well-being of pets. The company operates a network of retail locations that provide high-quality pet food, supplies and accessories, along with a growing digital platform that supports online ordering, subscription delivery and telehealth consultations for pets.

In addition to its retail offerings, Petco has built a full suite of in-store and virtual services, including grooming, training, dog daycare and veterinary care.

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