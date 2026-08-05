Peter Toth Sells 3,000 Shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,767,436.75. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Peter Toth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $315,960.00.

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Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,507,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090,626. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.55. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.94 and a twelve month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Newmont had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group increased its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Newmont by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus set a $110.00 price objective on Newmont in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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