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Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
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Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.64.

A number of research firms have commented on PEY. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 46,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.60, for a total transaction of C$1,177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 534,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$13,691,212.80. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. Also, insider Derick Nathan Czember sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$910,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 111,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,891,174. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,042 shares of company stock worth $10,392,741. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company's stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.5%

TSE:PEY opened at C$25.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.62. The business's 50 day moving average is C$24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.45. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$17.92 and a 52 week high of C$29.22. The company has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$426.40 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 40.47%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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