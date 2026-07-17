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Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Director Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Peyto Exploration & Development logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 32,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development on July 17 at an average price of C$24.02, bringing in C$780,650. After the sale, he still held 534,813 shares valued at about C$12.85 million.
  • This follows another insider sale by Lachance in June, when he sold 46,000 shares at C$25.60 for C$1.18 million, indicating a pattern of reduced personal holdings in the company.
  • PEY shares were trading around C$24.15 and the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with analysts citing a target price of C$26.64. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.82 on revenue of C$426.4 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 32,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.02, for a total transaction of C$780,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 534,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$12,846,208.26. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 11th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 46,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.60, for a total value of C$1,177,600.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEY stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.15. 360,662 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,540. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.50. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$17.92 and a 52 week high of C$29.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.62.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 40.47%.The firm had revenue of C$426.40 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PEY shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$26.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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