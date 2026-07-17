Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Director Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 32,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.02, for a total transaction of C$780,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 534,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$12,846,208.26. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 46,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.60, for a total value of C$1,177,600.00.

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Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEY stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.15. 360,662 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,540. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.50. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$17.92 and a 52 week high of C$29.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.62.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 40.47%.The firm had revenue of C$426.40 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PEY shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$26.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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