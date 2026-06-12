Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.8235.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC raised their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

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Pfizer Stock Up 2.2%

Pfizer stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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