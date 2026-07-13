Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PFE. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here