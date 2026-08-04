Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Pfizer updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PFE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,371,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,054,219. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $143.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 14,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.77, above the $0.68 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2.6% year over year to $15.03 billion versus expectations of $14.40 billion. Pfizer second-quarter press release

Pfizer posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.77, above the $0.68 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2.6% year over year to $15.03 billion versus expectations of $14.40 billion. Positive Sentiment: Growth in non-COVID products, particularly the blood thinner Eliquis and oncology medicines, drove the quarterly beat and helped offset weakening COVID-19 product demand. Reuters Eliquis earnings article

Growth in non-COVID products, particularly the blood thinner Eliquis and oncology medicines, drove the quarterly beat and helped offset weakening COVID-19 product demand. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $60.5 billion-$62.5 billion from $59.5 billion-$62.5 billion, increasing the midpoint by $500 million. Management reaffirmed adjusted EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.00 despite an estimated $0.10 impact from its Innovent Biologics transaction. CNBC Pfizer earnings article

Pfizer raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $60.5 billion-$62.5 billion from $59.5 billion-$62.5 billion, increasing the midpoint by $500 million. Management reaffirmed adjusted EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.00 despite an estimated $0.10 impact from its Innovent Biologics transaction. Neutral Sentiment: The results reinforce Pfizer’s strategy of replacing pandemic-related revenue with oncology and other newer products, but investors will likely look for evidence that these businesses can sustain growth as COVID sales continue to shrink. Pfizer second-quarter results announcement

The results reinforce Pfizer’s strategy of replacing pandemic-related revenue with oncology and other newer products, but investors will likely look for evidence that these businesses can sustain growth as COVID sales continue to shrink. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer swung to a second-quarter reported loss despite higher revenue. The modest guidance improvement may have fallen short of investor hopes following the earnings beat, contributing to weakness in the shares. Wall Street Journal Pfizer loss article

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here