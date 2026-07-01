Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.8750.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $193.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.20. The company has a market cap of $281.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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