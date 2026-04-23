Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $164.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $170.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue: adjusted EPS $1.96 vs. $1.83 consensus and revenue $10.15B vs. ~$9.95B; management highlighted strong organic growth in smoke‑free products (IQOS) which drove the upside. Q1 Results Press Release / Slide Deck

Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue: adjusted EPS $1.96 vs. $1.83 consensus and revenue $10.15B vs. ~$9.95B; management highlighted strong organic growth in smoke‑free products (IQOS) which drove the upside. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted “smoke‑free momentum” and execution in high‑margin IQOS markets — a key driver for long‑term margin expansion and revenue mix improvement. Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call highlighted “smoke‑free momentum” and execution in high‑margin IQOS markets — a key driver for long‑term margin expansion and revenue mix improvement. Positive Sentiment: Marketing/brand expansion: PMI expanded its Ducati Corse partnership to bring the ZYN nicotine‑pouch brand onto select MotoGP races, increasing global consumer visibility for ZYN. This supports commercialization efforts for its pouch business. Ducati Partnership / ZYN Promotion

Marketing/brand expansion: PMI expanded its Ducati Corse partnership to bring the ZYN nicotine‑pouch brand onto select MotoGP races, increasing global consumer visibility for ZYN. This supports commercialization efforts for its pouch business. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts note valuation concerns even with growth — a view that could cap multiple expansion despite solid fundamentals (rating/valuation discussion). Analyst Note: Growth at an Expensive Price

Some analysts note valuation concerns even with growth — a view that could cap multiple expansion despite solid fundamentals (rating/valuation discussion). Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed outlook: Q2 EPS guidance (2.020–2.070) came in below consensus (~2.12) and FY EPS range was modestly adjusted, reflecting uncertainty — the company explicitly cited heightened competition and regulatory uncertainty around nicotine pouches (ZYN). Reuters: Cuts Annual Profit Forecast

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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