Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.91 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $9.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.50 by $1.91, Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 2.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Phillips 66's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Phillips 66 reported strong second-quarter results, with adjusted earnings of $3.8 billion, or $9.41 per share, supported by higher refining margins, marketing results, chemicals margins, and renewable-fuels credits.

Phillips 66 reported strong second-quarter results, with adjusted earnings of $3.8 billion, or $9.41 per share, supported by higher refining margins, marketing results, chemicals margins, and renewable-fuels credits. Positive Sentiment: The company reduced net debt to $16.5 billion and expects it to fall below $16 billion by year-end, while reiterating plans to return more than 50% of net operating cash flow to shareholders and increase buybacks in the second half of 2026.

The company reduced net debt to $16.5 billion and expects it to fall below $16 billion by year-end, while reiterating plans to return more than 50% of net operating cash flow to shareholders and increase buybacks in the second half of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Management sees refining fundamentals remaining constructive because of low inventories, significant global refinery outages, limited new capacity, and disciplined Chinese product exports; it expects third-quarter capture near its historical 95% target.

Management sees refining fundamentals remaining constructive because of low inventories, significant global refinery outages, limited new capacity, and disciplined Chinese product exports; it expects third-quarter capture near its historical 95% target. Positive Sentiment: Midstream growth remains on track, with record LPG exports and fractionation utilization above 100%; management expects to reach a $4.5 billion annualized EBITDA run rate by the end of 2027, aided by projects including Iron Mesa, Coastal Bend, and potentially Western Gateway.

Midstream growth remains on track, with record LPG exports and fractionation utilization above 100%; management expects to reach a $4.5 billion annualized EBITDA run rate by the end of 2027, aided by projects including Iron Mesa, Coastal Bend, and potentially Western Gateway. Negative Sentiment: Renewable fuels benefited from unusually strong regulatory credits, diesel margins, and a roughly $100 million one-time tariff refund, while management cautioned about ongoing policy risk, including potentially reduced RIN generation for foreign feedstocks after 2027. Chemicals margins also remain below mid-cycle amid industry oversupply, despite expectations for a higher earnings floor.

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Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of PSX stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,545,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,807. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $216.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $186.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.83.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.05%.

Phillips 66 announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Phillips 66

Here are the key news stories impacting Phillips 66 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings beat: Phillips 66 reported adjusted earnings of $9.41 per share , exceeding the $7.50–$7.68 analyst estimates and rising sharply from $2.38 a year earlier. Revenue also surpassed expectations, supporting the view that refining and related operations performed well. Phillips 66 Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Phillips 66 reported adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $7.50–$7.68 analyst estimates and rising sharply from $2.38 a year earlier. Revenue also surpassed expectations, supporting the view that refining and related operations performed well. Positive Sentiment: High planned refinery utilization: Management expects its refineries to operate in the mid-90% range of combined capacity during Q3 2026 . High throughput could support fuel production, asset utilization and cash generation if refining margins remain favorable. Phillips 66 Plans Refineries to Run in Mid-90% Range of Capacity in Q3

Management expects its refineries to operate in the . High throughput could support fuel production, asset utilization and cash generation if refining margins remain favorable. Positive Sentiment: Expanded shareholder returns: Phillips 66 recently authorized an additional $10 billion share-repurchase program , reinforcing confidence in future cash flow and potentially providing support for earnings per share. Phillips 66 Opinions on Refining Boom and Buyback Expansion

Phillips 66 recently authorized an additional , reinforcing confidence in future cash flow and potentially providing support for earnings per share. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst valuation is mixed: Recent price targets range from $183 to $220, with a median of approximately $203, suggesting limited consensus upside at current elevated levels.

Recent price targets range from $183 to $220, with a median of approximately $203, suggesting limited consensus upside at current elevated levels. Negative Sentiment: Sector and commodity headwinds: A retreat in crude prices and easing geopolitical risk recently pressured refiners broadly, including Marathon Petroleum and Valero. Investors may also be locking in gains ahead of earnings, helping explain why PSX has decreased despite the quarterly beat. Phillips 66 Falls as Oil Retreat and Pre-Earnings Positioning Weigh on Refiners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,553,920. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total value of $743,529.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,811,683.85. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,107 shares of company stock worth $8,057,584. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,055.6% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

Further Reading

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