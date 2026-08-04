Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $47.00 target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.67.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 259,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,086. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $44.38.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.46 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 115.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund PDN increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.4% in the second quarter. Pensionfund PDN now owns 25,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 56.2% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company's stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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