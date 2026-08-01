Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PXED. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Phoenix Education Partners from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Phoenix Education Partners from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Phoenix Education Partners from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.60.

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Phoenix Education Partners Trading Down 3.1%

PXED opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. Phoenix Education Partners has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. Phoenix Education Partners had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 60.06%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phoenix Education Partners will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Phoenix Education Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the 1st quarter worth $151,000.

Phoenix Education Partners Company Profile

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. As one of the largest online education providers and a pioneer in our field, we benefit from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment and economic trends.

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