PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Insider Sells C$111,969.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX - Get Free Report) insider Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.31, for a total transaction of C$111,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,256,541. The trade was a 8.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Cameron Michael Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 9,500 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$106,875.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 5,100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.38, for a total transaction of C$58,038.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.38, for a total transaction of C$68,280.00.

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PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

PHX stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.14. 186,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.35. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$14.17.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$183.89 million for the quarter. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2397516 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHX shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PHX Energy Services has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$11.13.

View Our Latest Report on PHX Energy Services

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia. The services provided by the company includes directional drilling and motor rentals, survey management, gyro surveying and stream services. Geographically, the company operates in Canada, United States, and International.

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