Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm's revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $1,056,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $279,187.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 691,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,594,656. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 370,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,056,069 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,809,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $719,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,808,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,492,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,818,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Further Reading

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