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Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PACH) Short Interest Down 34.9% in July

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Pioneer Acquisition I logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 34.9% to 1,050 shares as of July 15, down from 1,612 shares at the end of June. Short interest represents 0.0% of outstanding shares, with a days-to-cover ratio of 0.0.
  • Pioneer Acquisition I shares traded around $10.28, near their 52-week high of $10.29, while the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.06.
  • Institutional investors added to or initiated positions, but analyst sentiment remained negative: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “Sell (D-)” rating, matching the stock’s consensus “Sell” rating.
  • Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Acquisition I.

Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PACH - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,050 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 1,612 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pioneer Acquisition I Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Pioneer Acquisition I stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.28. 502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,537. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Pioneer Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Pioneer Acquisition I (NASDAQ:PACH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACH. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 629,247 shares of the company's stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 36,772 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on PACH

About Pioneer Acquisition I

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Acquisition I NASDAQ: PACH is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly known as a blank-check company. Like other SPACs, its principal business purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination with one or more operating companies. Until a qualifying transaction is completed, the entity typically has no substantive operating business of its own and holds capital raised from public investors in trust.

As a SPAC, Pioneer Acquisition I's activities generally include sourcing potential targets, conducting due diligence, negotiating transaction terms, and seeking shareholder approval for any proposed business combination.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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