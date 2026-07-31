Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PACH) Short Interest Down 34.9% in July

Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PACH - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,050 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 1,612 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Pioneer Acquisition I Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Pioneer Acquisition I stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.28. 502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,537. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Pioneer Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Pioneer Acquisition I (NASDAQ:PACH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACH. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 629,247 shares of the company's stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 36,772 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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About Pioneer Acquisition I

Pioneer Acquisition I NASDAQ: PACH is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly known as a blank-check company. Like other SPACs, its principal business purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination with one or more operating companies. Until a qualifying transaction is completed, the entity typically has no substantive operating business of its own and holds capital raised from public investors in trust.

As a SPAC, Pioneer Acquisition I's activities generally include sourcing potential targets, conducting due diligence, negotiating transaction terms, and seeking shareholder approval for any proposed business combination.

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