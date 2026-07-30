Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Piper Sandler's target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.53% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.95.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. 22,503,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,784,621. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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