Piper Sandler Reiterates "Overweight" Rating for Figma (NYSE:FIG)

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. Piper Sandler's price target indicates a potential upside of 47.96% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Figma from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Figma from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Figma presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.88.

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Figma Price Performance

FIG stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.50. Figma has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $142.92. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.27. Figma had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 121.87%.The company had revenue of $333.44 million during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Figma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Figma

In related news, CTO Kris Rasmussen sold 179,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $5,344,063.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 10,169,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $303,041,504.40. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 5,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $135,902.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 845,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,976,812. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 745,697 shares of company stock worth $22,665,009 in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIG. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in Figma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 17,081 shares of the company's stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Figma during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Figma by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Figma

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Figma Company Profile

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

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