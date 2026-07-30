Pitney Bowes Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th.

Pitney Bowes has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

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Pitney Bowes Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PBI stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

Pitney Bowes NYSE: PBI is Surging, Is it Too Risky?

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.94 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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