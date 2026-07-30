PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.3333.

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PJT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised PJT Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PJT Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PJT

Trending Headlines about PJT Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting PJT Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results significantly exceeded expectations. PJT reported record second-quarter revenue of $486.3 million, up 19.5% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.97, surpassing consensus estimates of $425.3 million in revenue and $1.57–$1.65 in EPS. Earnings also rose from $1.54 per share a year earlier. PJT Partners Reports Record Second Quarter Results

PJT reported record second-quarter revenue of $486.3 million, up 19.5% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.97, surpassing consensus estimates of $425.3 million in revenue and $1.57–$1.65 in EPS. Earnings also rose from $1.54 per share a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Restructuring and placement activity remain key growth drivers. Management indicated that elevated restructuring demand is likely to continue, while partner productivity, strategic advisory and significant placement revenue supported growth despite difficult private-equity market conditions. PJT Partners Expecting a Slowdown, Though Restructuring Remains Strong

Management indicated that elevated restructuring demand is likely to continue, while partner productivity, strategic advisory and significant placement revenue supported growth despite difficult private-equity market conditions. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target from $185 to $195 and assigned an “outperform” rating, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Benzinga Analyst Price Target Update

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target from $185 to $195 and assigned an “outperform” rating, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: PJT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of approximately 0.6%. The payout provides modest shareholder income but is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst.

PJT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of approximately 0.6%. The payout provides modest shareholder income but is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investors are concerned about the forward outlook. Management expects strategic-advisory growth to decelerate as higher capital costs and market uncertainty weigh on transactions, while 2026 non-compensation expenses are projected to increase approximately 14%. These factors may limit earnings momentum even after the quarterly beat. PJT Partners Expense and Growth Outlook

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $457,290.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $312,786.36. The trade was a 59.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,225,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,956,406.54. This trade represents a 12.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 73.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

PJT Partners Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of PJT stock opened at $164.38 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.85. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $195.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 10.57%.The company had revenue of $486.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $425.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. PJT Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm's dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

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