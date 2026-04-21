Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.9364.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $28.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

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Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of PL opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.43). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 80.22% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.17 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 73,683 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $2,584,062.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 256,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,995,034.16. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vijaya Gadde sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $535,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 250,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,697,024.13. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,249 shares of company stock worth $15,500,339. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth about $13,564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 63,088 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,002,184 shares of the company's stock worth $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 851,937 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company's multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet's imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

Further Reading

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