PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $57.0510 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $58.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%.

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PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Up 5.6%

MYPS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. 1,407 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,769. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.96. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MYPS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 4,047,346 shares of the company's stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,758 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 35.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 870,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 46.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 826,631 shares of the company's stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 261,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 146.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 394,720 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 234,602 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, traded on NASDAQ as MYPS, is a digital entertainment company that develops free-to-play mobile and social casino games. Its flagship titles include POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots and my KONAMI Slots, which combine classic casino mechanics with branded content and a proprietary loyalty program. Through the MyPLAY system, players earn virtual currency and loyalty points redeemable for real-world rewards, including hotel stays, dining and entertainment vouchers at partner venues.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, PLAYSTUDIOS was co-founded by industry veteran Andrew Pascal, who serves as its Chief Executive Officer.

Further Reading

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