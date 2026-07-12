Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Playtika from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Playtika Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:PLTK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 613,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,741. Playtika has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 67.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $744.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,123 shares of the company's stock worth $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,552 shares of the company's stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 1,141,685 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,972,998 shares of the company's stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 679,564 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Playtika by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 920,552 shares of the company's stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 630,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Playtika by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,708,556 shares of the company's stock worth $17,541,000 after buying an additional 595,494 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Ltd. NASDAQ: PLTK is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika's platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company's diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

Further Reading

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