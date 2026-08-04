Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.00.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Plexus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti raised Plexus from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

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Plexus Stock Up 3.8%

PLXS stock opened at $260.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.95. Plexus has a 12 month low of $125.92 and a 12 month high of $307.06. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Plexus's quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,270 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $865,732.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,306,423.50. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.98, for a total transaction of $442,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,320,582.24. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 15,078 shares of company stock worth $4,079,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Plexus during the first quarter worth about $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Plexus by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,584 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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