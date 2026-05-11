Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $163.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 229.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%.

Here are the key takeaways from Plug Power's conference call:

Company reported revenue up 22% year‑over‑year to $163.5 million and gross margin improved from -55% to -13% (a 42 percentage‑point gain), with management expecting sequential margin improvement through 2026.

and gross margin improved from -55% to -13% (a 42 percentage‑point gain), with management expecting sequential margin improvement through 2026. Electrolyzer momentum accelerated — revenue rose 343% YoY to $40.8 million and multiple large PEM projects are advancing (25 MW with Iberdrola/BP, 100 MW with Galp), supported by an ~ $8 billion project funnel, especially in aviation SAF.

and multiple large PEM projects are advancing (25 MW with Iberdrola/BP, 100 MW with Galp), supported by an ~ project funnel, especially in aviation SAF. Material handling demand remains strong driven by productivity benefits, reduced grid demand and the reinstated Investment Tax Credit, with Amazon and Walmart refreshes and expansions expected to drive meaningful near‑term unit demand (~ ~20,000 units refreshes cited over coming years).

units refreshes cited over coming years). Liquidity and funding outlook improved — total cash of $802 million (including restricted cash), very low Q1 CapEx ($7M), expected asset monetizations (~$275M with a ~$142M close expected in June) and restricted‑cash releases support the plan to reach positive EBITDA in Q4 2026.

(including restricted cash), very low Q1 CapEx ($7M), expected asset monetizations (~$275M with a ~$142M close expected in June) and restricted‑cash releases support the plan to reach positive EBITDA in Q4 2026. Significant execution and timing risks remain — adjusted EPS is still negative (-$0.08 excluding ~$140M non‑cash valuation charges), large project FIDs and permitting can be delayed, and inventory levels are elevated (targeting a $100M reduction this year).

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Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $3.52. 172,409,173 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,577,477. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Plug Power

Key Headlines Impacting Plug Power

Here are the key news stories impacting Plug Power this week:

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its stake in Plug Power by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 13,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 404.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

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