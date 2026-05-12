Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.77. Plug Power shares last traded at $3.8170, with a volume of 59,128,518 shares changing hands.

The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 229.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

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Key Stories Impacting Plug Power

Here are the key news stories impacting Plug Power this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plug Power from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Plug Power

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,607,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 297,754 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,744 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,945 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,135 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,084 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company's stock.

Plug Power Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.06.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

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